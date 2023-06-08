WWE RAW Superstar wants to wrestle Michelle Rodriguez

Zoey Stark has been making waves ever since making her debut on WWE RAW, as she has paired up with none other than Trish Stratus. After moving to the red brand from NXT, the star has been on a winning streak, defeating Nikki Cross, Candice LeRae, and most recently former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya for a spot in the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match.

WWE is no stranger to celebrity appearances, with Rapper Bad Bunny and social media star Logan Paul already being part of major matches this year. In a recent interview with WrestlingNewsCo, Zoey Stark was quizzed on which celebrity she would most like to face:

"Let's see here... you know, Michelle Rodriguez seems like a bada** who could handle this. Let's throw her into the mix." [0:22]

Michelle Rodriguez kick-started her acting career by playing a boxer in the film Girlfight. However, she is perhaps best known for her role in the Fast and Furious franchise, which has also featured the likes of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

WWE RAW Superstar Zoey Stark discusses a potential Hollywood debut

WWE Superstars are no strangers to the acting world. John Cena, The Rock, Batista and Becky Lynch are just a handful of stars to step out of the ring and into Hollywood.

In the same interview with WrestlingNewsCo, Stark was asked which movie she'd most like to star in, answering:

"I would love to be in Wonder Woman or some type of bada** female superhero, you know. Something like that... why not?" [1:10]

The WWE RAW Superstar continued:

"Honestly, I'm down to beat the crap out of anyone. Let's do it!" [1:26]

Stark was also asked about the possibility of starring in The Terminator series if it was to return and replied:

"If they do another Terminator movie, I'm there!" [1:37]

Would you like to see Zoey Stark become a movie star? Which WWE Superstars do you think could make their mark in Hollywood next? Share your thoughts in the comments!

