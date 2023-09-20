29-year-old WWE star will make a strong comeback, Chelsea Green is convinced

Chelsea Green's explosive return to WWE has seen fans organically gravitating towards her. While she currently holds the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Piper Niven, she won the title with Sonya Deville a couple of months ago.

Sonya Deville recently suffered a torn ACL, sidelining her from active competition for the foreseeable future. The 29-year-old seemingly picked up the injury in a tag team match pitting her and Green against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair on the July 28, 2023, edition of SmackDown.

On an episode of the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Chelsea Green reminisced about her storied history with Deville. The two had a 'full-circle moment' on the July 17, 2023, edition of RAW when they won the Women's Tag Team Championship, the first of either woman's WWE career.

“We have such a history together, coming up through ‘Tough Enough,’ and I’ve supported her along the way. I’ve been watching her do all these amazing things but not be able to actually grasp a championship. So for her to finally win her first championship in eight years, for me to come back, and after all these years of putting in work on the independent scene and in other companies, I was able to do this. To win this alongside her, it was such a full-circle moment," Green said. [H/T: Fightful]

The 32-year-old WWE predicted that Deville would make a grand comeback after recovering from her injury:

"We have seen her be strong in so many different areas of wrestling and outside of wrestling. We’ve seen her go through a lot. We’ve never seen her face an injury and come back. I really think she’s gonna come back even better. Don’t tell Piper I said any of this because Piper and I like to pretend that that side of me doesn’t exist."

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were attacked on WWE RAW

Green and Niven competed in a non-title tag team match against the newly formed duo of Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark on this week's RAW. However, Nia Jax attacked all of them in the ring.

Considering Jax's return has already seen her target Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez, it remains to be seen where the creative team is going with her storyline.

Will Chelsea Green and Piper Niven soon drop the Women's Tag Team Championships on RAW, as some new tandems are hungry for gold? Only time will tell.

