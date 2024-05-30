29-year-old WWE Superstar calls out Finn Balor for his actions from RAW, replies to the Judgment Day member

Judgment Day member Finn Balor was recently put on notice by WWE star Dragon Lee. On this week's Monday Night RAW, Balor blindsided the 29-year-old superstar during Carlito's match against Rey Mysterio.

At WrestleMania XL, Balor and Damian Priest lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. In the aftermath of their tag title loss, Balor entered the King of the Ring tournament but was eliminated after a loss to Jey Uso.

Balor is currently involved in The Judgment Day's storyline with Braun Strowman. He has also been involved in Dominik Mysterio's angle with Liv Morgan.

"attacking from behind? next time do it from the front u will know," wrote Lee.

Trending

Check out Lee's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Dominik Mysterio discussed upcoming plans for The Judgment Day

Despite tension within the faction, The Judgment Day remains one of the hottest topics of discussion in WWE. The faction is temporarily down to four members with Rhea Ripley being sidelined with a shoulder injury she suffered during a brawl against Liv Morgan.

Meanwhile, Ripley's stablemate, Dominik Mysterio, is also injured. His last match was a singles bout against Andrade on the 15th April edition of Monday Night RAW.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, "Dirty" Dom claimed that his faction is currently out of the equation but will make an impact when the time is right. He said:

“We’re not in the equation right now, but you never know,” said Mysterio. “It’s only a matter of time before we make an impact.”

The Judgment Day is engaged in several different storylines with Damian Priest feuding with Drew McIntyre. The reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion is set to defend his title against McIntyre at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio once again got involved in Liv Morgan's business when he helped her retain the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch in their rematch.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are busy dealing with Braun Strowman. The Monster of All Monsters was victorious over The Irish Ace on RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback