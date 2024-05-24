"We’re not in the equation right now" - Dominik Mysterio details upcoming plans for The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day hasn't exactly been on the same page, especially since the recent injury to Rhea Ripley. However, Dominik Mysterio has assured that the faction will once again make an impact.

On Night One of WrestleMania XL, faction members Damian Priest and Finn Balor lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The following night, Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Dominik claimed that The Judgment Day is currently not in the equation but will make an impact at the right time.

“We’re not in the equation right now, but you never know,” said Mysterio. “It’s only a matter of time before we make an impact,” added Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio discussed the importance of The Judgment Day in his career

Dominik Mysterio has opened up about the role Finn Balor and Damian Priest have played in his career. Mysterio is stablemates with Balor and Priest in The Judgment Day.

Speaking in the same interview, the former NXT North American Champion praised Balor and Priest. He specifically mentioned how the World Heavyweight Champion's advice has helped him during matches. Mysterio said:

“Judgement Day, they really helped me out,” said Mysterio. “My confidence, my in-ring presence, they put me in a position to do my best. Finn and Damian are incredible in matches, the way they put together matches. Finn is amazing at that. It comes so naturally to him. Damian gives me advice, too, the type where he says to do something in a match and it turns out incredibly. I’d get all the credit, but it was all his idea."

Mysterio joined The Judgment Day in 2022. He has been accompanying his stablemates during their marquee matches. Despite being currently sidelined with an injury, Mysterio has been cornering his stablemates.

