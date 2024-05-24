Dominik Mysterio discusses sharing the ring with the late Eddie Guerrero

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most well-established superstars in WWE. The 27-year-old recently spoke about the influence the late Eddie Guerrero had on his career.

When he was a child, Dominik was involved in a storyline with Eddie, courtesy of the latter's rivalry with Rey Mysterio.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Dominik opened up on briefly sharing the ring with Guerrero and claimed that he had the dream of competing in a match against the former WWE Champion.

“Not everyone can say they worked with Eddie," said Mysterio. "I hear people say, 'My dream match would be Eddie Guerrero.' Sh*t, mine too. Looking back, just sharing the ring with him, it’s an honor."

Dominik Mysterio discussed the importance of his family's history in the professional wrestling industry

During the same interview, Dominik Mysterio discussed the importance of professional wrestling in his family.

The former NXT North American Champion claimed he was carrying the lineage and history of his family. Mysterio said:

"I was raised on that old-school love of the business. That’s a big part of our family dynamic. We have a lot of respect for the Mysterio name and this sport. I’m carrying lineage, my family, and history on my shoulders. My six godfathers, who are all legends, I’m not going to let them down."

Mysterio is currently sidelined with an injury but has been cornering his Judgment Day stablemates from time to time. His last in-ring outing was a singles match against Andrade on Monday Night RAW.

The 27-year-old is also a former SmackDown Tag Team Champion. He briefly held the titles with his father, Rey Mysterio, before the duo lost the belts to The Usos. Earlier this year, Dominik and Rey crossed paths at WrestleMania XL in a tag team match featuring Santos Escobar and Andrade on their respective teams.

