"I just beat the f--- out of him" - Dominik Mysterio claims he missed a family event due to rivalry with Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has admitted that he missed a family dinner due to his rivalry with Rey Mysterio. At WrestleMania 39, Rey defeated his son in a highly-anticipated singles match.

Leading up to their match, Dominik and The Judgment Day tormented Rey. At Clash at the Castle 2022, the 27-year-old initially turned heel when he attacked Edge and Rey. This eventually led to him joining The Judgment Day.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Dominik revealed that he missed a family dinner due to his issues with his father and settled for a street hot dog.

“I just beat the f--- out of him,” said Mysterio. “I wasn’t going to dinner with him. So I had a street hot dog and spent the night in my hotel,” said Dominik.

Dominik further discussed the importance of the Mysterio name and his family lineage.

"I was raised on that old-school love of the business. That’s a big part of our family dynamic. We have a lot of respect for the Mysterio name and this sport. I’m carrying lineage, my family, and history on my shoulders. My six godfathers, who are all legends, I’m not going to let them down."

Rey Mysterio is willing to put his mask on the line against Dominik Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is open to putting his mask on the line against his son, Dominik Mysterio.

Speaking with CBS Sports, the Hall of Famer claimed his son would be the perfect opponent to beat him in a potential retirement match. Rey said:

"Wow, you caught me off guard with that one. I mean, obviously, in the perfect scenario, Dominik [Mysterio] would be the right person. Not necessarily to retire me, but to put what matters the most for me on the line and that's my mask. Something I would be willing to do."

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio crossed paths during WrestleMania XL in a tag team match won by Rey and Andrade.