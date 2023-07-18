29-year-old WWE Superstar gives herself new name following championship win on RAW

It was a life-changing night on WWE RAW for Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green as they secured their first championships in the promotion. Deville and Green initially met on Tough Enough in 2015 and had been pushing for a title for eight years before their latest victory.

Deville has seemingly taken this in her stride, and earlier today, she claimed that she would now only answer to being called "Champ" following her win.

"From this point on I will only respond to being called Champ," Deville tweeted.

You can view the 29-year-old's Twitter post below:

Daria/Sonya Deville @SonyaDevilleWWE From this point on I will only respond to being called Champ

Last night the duo was able to overcome Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, thanks to a pre-match beatdown from Rhea Ripley. Two Un-Pretty-Hers by Chelsea Green, followed by a kick from Deville, allowed the heel tandem to capture the title.

Raquel Rodriguez suffered a knee injury but refused to cancel the title match. She was taken out after being pulled off the barricade and attacked by Sonya Deville.

Sonya Deville has been waiting for this WWE championship win for eight years

Sonya Deville is the only Tough Enough contestant from 2015 who has remained with the company after the competition concluded. Green was previously released and re-signed in January 2023. Deville has pushed for a title over the past eight years and has been forced to endure some interesting storylines to get to where she is today.

From the love triangle with Otis and Mandy Rose to losing to her best friend and being forced to leave WWE to then portraying as an on-screen authority figure, there have been many faces of Deville since her debut.

Chelsea Green was initially teaming up with Carmella until the latter was sidelined due to pregnancy. Meanwhile, Deville stepped in to continue the angle. Given Green and Deville's history together, this team appears to have worked much better than the original pairing. Moreover, it has led the two women to their first championships in WWE.

Do you think Chelsea and Sonya will hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for a lengthy period? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here