3 female stars could date Dominik Mysterio, says WWE personality, after Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan dump him

WWE personality Sam Roberts addressed Dominik Mysterio's future after Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan potentially him. He claimed one of three female rising stars could date him next.

Mysterio has been in an on-screen relationship with Mami since joining The Judgment Day nearly two years ago. However, with the latter going on hiatus following her injury a few weeks ago, the former NXT North American Champion has had multiple suspicious encounters with Liv Morgan. Many, including Roberts, believe DomDom will soon cheat on Ripley with the former Riott Squad member.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts predicted that Mysterio's relationship with Morgan would result in a square-off between the latter and Ripley. He claimed both ladies would dump the 27-year-old Judgment Day member following their clash.

Meanwhile, the WWE personality pointed out that the company could align Mysterio with another female superstar. He suggested three names, including Tiffany Stratton:

"When he gets dumped by both of them because Liv Morgan, let's be honest, there's no way she's gonna be able to stay a villain long term. People love her too much. That's when you gotta go: 'Okay, what's next for Dominik?' Because there's no cooling off with Dominik. Where's he going next is the question," he said.

Roberts added:

"And that's when you start looking at, do we wanna do Tiffany Stratton? Is there somebody we wanna make a villain that we put them with Dominik and boom, we're off to the races. Do we wanna go to Kiana James, who just got drafted [to RAW]? Maybe one of the new women coming in. Maybe Blair Davenport gets a little Dominik rub. Who knows?" [29:31 - 30:12]

Sam Roberts warned Rhea Ripley that WWE women would pursue Dominik Mysterio

During the same episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts warned Rhea Ripley that "her man" was irresistible and women would pursue him in her absence.

The WWE personality pointed out that former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan is currently doing that:

"I'm telling you right now; Mami's gotta understand; you got yourself a man like Dominik Mysterio; this dude is irresistible! If you're gonna be out on the shelf, these women they're gonna come knocking. They're gonna come knocking. They're gonna wanna do something with this stud, Dominik Mysterio. And that's where Liv Morgan is at, seriously though," he said.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Mysterio told Damian Priest that his relationship with Mami was fine. It would be interesting to see if that would change in the upcoming weeks.

Who do you think Dominik Mysterio could align with if he potentially gets dumped by Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback