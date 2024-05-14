WWE personality sends major warning to Rhea Ripley regarding Dominik Mysterio

WWE personality Sam Roberts warned Rhea Ripley that women would pursue her on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, in her absence. He claimed the former NXT North American Champion is irresistible.

Since joining The Judgment Day, Mysterio has been in an on-screen relationship with Ripley. However, Mami would be out of action for several months after suffering an injury at the hands of Liv Morgan. In Ripley's absence, Morgan confronted Mysterio backstage. The two were later seen leaving the same room before Mysterio's bandana was spotted in the former Riott Squad member's pocket last week.

While Roberts believes Morgan and Dominik will soon become a couple, he warned Ripley on his Notsam Wrestling podcast that women would go after her on-screen boyfriend because he was "irresistible!" The WWE personality claimed that was what Morgan was doing.

"I'm telling you right now; Mami's gotta understand; you got yourself a man like Dominik Mysterio; this dude is irresistible! If you're gonna be out on the shelf, these women they're gonna come knocking. They're gonna come knocking. They're gonna wanna do something with this stud, Dominik Mysterio. And that's where Liv Morgan is at, seriously though," he said. [27:00 - 27:23]

Dominik Mysterio addressed his current relationship with Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

Before going on hiatus, Rhea Ripley asked the rest of The Judgment Day to look after Dominik Mysterio. As rumors suggested, Dirty Dom could be involved with Liv Morgan. Damian Priest recently asked the former NXT North American Champion on WWE RAW if his relationship with Mami was "okay!"

Although Mysterio assured the World Heavyweight Champion that he and Mami were fine, Sam Roberts believes Dom Dom would cheat on the former Women's World Champion with Morgan for a significant reason.

"I want to see Liv Morgan take Dominik Mysterio away from Rhea Ripley. I wanna see Rhea Ripley off television, away from the locker room. Dominik Mysterio is on the road. He gets booed everywhere he goes by these fans. He needs positive reinforcement. Dominik Mysterio needs support. Mami was always there," he said.

Roberts added:

''Everything Dominik ever did, Rhea Ripley was supportive of. Rhea Ripley put an R and D not for research and development but for Rhea and Dom under her eye socket so that everybody knew where her loyalty lied. That person, that influence, is no longer on Monday Night RAW.''

Liv Morgan is scheduled to challenge Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's World Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event later this month. It would be interesting to see if Mysterio would help the former SmackDown Women's Champion capture the title.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

