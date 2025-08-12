3 Legendary stars have run their course in WWE, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE has a massive roster currently, with many stars and veterans amongst their ranks. The company boasts an exciting mix of young, up-and-coming wrestlers and seasoned veterans who can help shape them. While that is beneficial for the company behind the scenes, not everyone can be placed in meaningful roles all the time.

Given the situation, veteran writer Vince Russo claims that three former champions have run their course in the company. The talents in question are former WWE Women's Champion Bayley, and former WWE World Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, collectively known as The New Day.

Russo was talking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and said that there's nothing more that can be done with either of them. Both New Day and Bayley have been around for over a decade and have done almost everything they can with the promotion.

"It's funny because we talk about that, but Bayley, we talk about freaking New Day. We talk about freaking talents that have run their course. Okay? There's nothing more you could do with Bayley. There's nothing more you could do with New Day. These are people that have run their course, but yet every week, week after week, they're on the show and nobody cares," Russo said. [26:05 onwards]

The New Day is one of the most successful tag teams in WWE history. Alongside The Usos, they're responsible for bringing the tag team division back into focus in the company. Meanwhile, Bayley was one of the four horsewomen who were at the forefront of the women's revolution in the promotion.

Bayley helped uplift the women's division and has won almost everything there is to win. The Women's Intercontinental Championship is the only title that she's competed for and not won in the promotion, and she would like to win that before she calls time on her WWE career.

