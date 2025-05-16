3 new stars signed by WWE

WWE has officially recruited three new talents. They have reported to the Performance Center, where they will train to become superstars.

The Stamford-based promotion regularly brings in and offers tryouts to athletes outside the wrestling industry. Some of them have gone on to become huge stars, such as Bianca Belair and Bron Breakker. The former was a track and field athlete while the latter was an American football player.

The three new signings are Shady Elnahas, Francois Prinsloo, and Aaron Fara. Elnahas is a retired Canadian judoka who won a gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2023 Pan American Games. He was born in Alexandria, Egypt. He moved to Canada with his family at the age of 12. He shared a photo with Shawn Michaels on his Instagram after his signing was confirmed, and wrote:

"Heartbreakers 💔 Your thoughts are the architects of your destiny."

Francois Otieno Prinsloo is a South African discus thrower born in Nairobi, Kenya. Back in December, he wrote on his Instagram:

"So yes, big surprise my sweet little discopliques, I have made a major career change. I will be giving WWE all of my energy and will to rise to the very top...but that doesn't mean you won't be getting a little bit of discus content every now and then🤫 I have a lot of love for this sport and a lot of knowledge to share, and that has something in the works currently so stay tuned for that😉."

Last but not least, WWE signed Aaron Fara, an Austrian retired judoka. He represented Austria in the 2024 Olympic Games. He also made a post on Instagram. A few hours ago, he wrote:

"Hello USA. The Austrian destroyer has arrived."

WWE posted a photo of all three men on X:

Another name who signed recently is Jeff Cobb. The former NJPW star made his debut at Backlash and is associated with Solo Sikoa.

