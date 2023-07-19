3-time champion breaks silence following violent loss on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle broke the silence following his violent match against Intercontinental Champion Gunther in a non-title contest on this week's episode of RAW.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion has been involved with the IMPERIUM faction for a while now. After losing his calm on an episode of the red brand, the Original Bro challenged The Ring General for his title at Money in the Bank 2023. However, the champion successfully defended his title before the WWE Universe saw Drew McIntyre's massive return.

Gunther wanted revenge since Riddle and McIntyre teamed up to beat IMPERIUM members Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser last week. This week, The Ring General took on the former United States Champion without Vinci and Kaiser at ringside.

The WWE stars were hell-bent on destroying each other by delivering massive chops and kicks across the chest. But the Austrian powerhouse picked up the win after hitting a powerbomb on Matt Riddle.

Following the brutal bout, the three-time champion took to Twitter to share that irrespective of the result, he was proud of himself at the end of the day because he put in a lot of hard work.

"Win or Loose I put the work in and at the end of the day I’m proud of myself and that’s all that matters bro," Matt Riddle wrote.

Check out the tweet here.

Gunther sent a message to Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

When The Scottish Warrior returned at MITB, he took out Gunther in front of the O2 Arena audience. It was clear that Drew McIntyre had come back to the Stamford-based promotion for The Ring General's title.

After dismantling Riddle on the red brand, Gunther called out the former WWE Champion and told him to watch his back.

Watch the full video below:

He also asserted that he was the greatest Intercontinental Champion ever and that McIntyre was no match for him. Only time will tell if Drew and Gunther will collide at SummerSlam for the IC title.

What did you think of Matt Riddle's message? Sound off in the comments section below.

