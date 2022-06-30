3-time champion claims his match got scrapped due to Vickie Guerrero's negative reaction from the WWE Universe

Tyson Kidd recently claimed that one of his matches was scrapped due to Vickie Guerrero receiving a negative reaction from the WWE Universe.

The former tag team champion recently sat down with Dolph Ziggler to rewatch the 2012 Money in the Bank Ladder Match for a World Heavyweight Championship contract.

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Cool aerial shot of Dolph Ziggler capturing the Money in the Bank briefcase and winning the 2012 Money in the Bank Ladder Match Cool aerial shot of Dolph Ziggler capturing the Money in the Bank briefcase and winning the 2012 Money in the Bank Ladder Match https://t.co/thjNyzsELi

Midway through the match, Guerrero got herself involved to assist Ziggler. It prompted The Showoff to admit that WWE added a separate segment for his former valet as she was getting booed without even being able to talk:

"This was around the time I think before she was being booed out of buildings without even being able to talk to where we had to add a segment." (from 7:35 to 7:47)

Kidd responded by saying WWE's decision to add a separate segment for Vickie involved him as well:

"That involved me. My match got scrapped in gorilla." (from 7:48 to 7:51)

Watch Tyson Kidd and Dolph Ziggler rewatch the 2012 Money in the Bank Ladder Match:

Who will compete in the 2022 WWE Money in the Bank ladder matches?

The 2022 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match will involve seven superstars aiming to earn an opportunity at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

So far, former world champions Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus have qualified for this year's ladder match. In addition, Riddle and Sami Zayn have also booked their spots, with RAW star Omos making his Money in the Bank debut.

The seventh spot in this year's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match is yet to be filled.

On the other hand, the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match will feature Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch.

The winner is guaranteed a shot at either the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE's YouTube channel and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

We got a DX member to talk about one of their most memorable segments. Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far