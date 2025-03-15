3-time champion expected Vince McMahon to fire him after hurting WWE opponent

Vince McMahon oversaw WWE's creative direction for four decades before being replaced by his son-in-law Triple H in 2022. In a new video, former WWE star Perry Saturn disclosed details about McMahon's reaction after one of his most memorable matches.

On May 7, 2001, Saturn defeated enhancement talent Mike Bell at a WWE Jakked taping. After the match, the two-time Hardcore Champion and one-time European Champion received criticism for being reckless with his opponent.

On Maven Huffman's YouTube channel, Saturn claimed a serious head injury affected his performance that day. The 58-year-old also revealed he expected to be fired when Vince McMahon approached him after the bout.

"Vince grabs me and he goes, 'Perry, come on, let's talk,'" Saturn said. "I figured I'm getting fired, so he takes me in the office, he goes, 'Perry, I understand, but that can never happen again, and you gotta tell me that's never gonna happen.' And I go, 'Vince, I don't wanna lie to you, I can't guarantee that.' 'No, no, you have to guarantee that.' They [Vince McMahon and WWE management] just couldn't get it through their heads that I didn't do it deliberately. It looked like I just attacked the guy. No, I was out." [8:08 – 8:32]

According to Saturn, his head injury occurred in the early stages of the match when he landed awkwardly after receiving a hip toss and an arm drag. From that moment on, he struggled to remember what happened.

Perry Saturn on Mike Bell and Vince McMahon's contrasting reactions

While Vince McMahon raised concerns about Perry Saturn's perceived recklessness, Mike Bell did not have any problems with his in-ring rival after the match.

Saturn added that he and former WWE trainer Dr. Tom Prichard spoke to Bell backstage to check he was okay:

"He [Mike Bell] acted like nothing happened. I made sure Tom Prichard [looked after Mike Bell]. I said, 'Make sure that he's taken care of. Anything he needs, make sure.' And Tom Prichard liked him. Tom goes, 'No, no, I got him. Don't worry about it.' I go, 'And make sure he doesn't get any heat for that.'" [9:03 – 9:16]

In the same episode, Saturn recalled how his former on-screen girlfriend Terri Runnels told him they would never sleep together.

