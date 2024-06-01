3-time champion on the WWE secret that Triple H perfected

Triple H was one of WWE's most decorated superstars during his 24 years as an in-ring competitor with the company. Maven, a WWE wrestler between 2001 and 2005, recently shed light on why The Game was so good from a psychological perspective.

Nowadays, Triple H oversees main roster storylines as WWE's Chief Content Officer. As a wrestler, the 54-year-old won 14 world titles and competed in seven WrestleMania main events.

In his latest YouTube video, Maven said wrestlers do not use much force while applying submission moves to their opponents. The three-time Hardcore Champion also cited WWE's creative figurehead as someone who perfected the secret art of pacing a wrestling match, knowing exactly how much energy to expend for each move.

"The more you squeeze, the more energy, the more blood you're pumping through your body. That's gonna blow you up or tire you out a lot quicker. The lighter touch you have, you're gonna be able to go a lot longer. That's a secret that a lot of guys, like Triple H, for instance, Triple H can go all day long in the ring. And the reason, he's not exerting all that energy on something as silly as grabbing someone harder," Maven said. [6:43 – 7:12]

In 2022, Triple H retired from in-ring competition due to heart issues. The wrestling legend's last match came in 2019 when he and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Bobby Roode and Samoa Joe at a live event in Japan.

Maven struggled to perfect the skill like Triple H

Almost two decades on from his WWE exit, Maven is arguably best known for winning the first Tough Enough season in 2001. He was also involved in a memorable feud with The Undertaker after eliminating the WWE icon from the 2002 Royal Rumble match.

The 47-year-old admits it took him a while to grasp how to pace his in-ring encounters.

"That took me a long time to learn because I would lock up with somebody, put them in a headlock, and then just immediately flex," Maven continued. "I'd be pumping my arms out and just wrenching it. Not putting pressure on them, but putting pressure on me, blowing myself up quicker," he said. [7:13 – 7:33]

Maven previously revealed how much money he earned during his four-year WWE spell.

