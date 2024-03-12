3-Time Intercontinental Champion confirmed as Gunther's WrestleMania 40 opponent on RAW

Gunther will be walking into his second WrestleMania with the Intercontinental Championship. While he defended it in a Triple Threat match last year, he will be having a singles match against a three-time Champion this year, as confirmed on RAW.

This week's episode of RAW saw a Gauntlet Match between six men to determine Gunther's next Intercontinental Championship opponent at WrestleMania 40. The superstars contesting were JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day, Ricochet, "Big" Bronson Reed, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Chad Gable.

After overcoming Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, and finally Chad Gable, Sami Zayn would cement his spot in the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 40.

Sami Zan found himself having a bit of a crisis as he couldn't figure out a Road to WrestleMania. He was elated when he found out that there was a chance to make it against The Ring General in the Gauntlet Match.

But that wasn't all. Given that Ramadan has begun, and Sami Zayn is a Muslim, he didn't eat anything all day, meaning he was likely performing with extremely depleted energy - even if he did technically break his fast at sundown.

Adversity is no stranger to Sami Zayn, who will look to end The Ring General's record-breaking run as Champion.

