"Something needs to be addressed" - 3-time tag team champion claims he isn't happy after controversial match against The Usos

Angelo Dawkins has reflected on The Street Profits' match against The Usos from the Money in the Bank premium live event. He and his partner Montez Ford are still not happy with the controversial ending to the bout.

The two tag teams put together an all-time classic, with multiple false finishes throughout the match which kept the fans on the edge of their seats. Eventually, Jimmy covered Ford to get the pinfall win but it was later revealed that the latter's shoulder was clearly above the mat.

Speaking on the latest edition of the After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves, Dawkins reflected on the feedback from The Street Profits' encounter against The Usos.

"Obviously, we are still not happy about the result and the way that it ended, something needs to be addressed because the shoulder was up but nah man, the feedback has been unreal. I knew it was good, I felt good going into it but I was like, 'The way everybody's been talking about it.' Like people going back and watching it like over and over and over again. I'm like, 'Oh wow, it was like that, like that.' And I watched it back," said Dawkins. [4:20-4:57]

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo on Roman Reigns possibly turning babyface against The Usos

Roman Reigns has established his place as the top heel in WWE. With The Bloodline by his side, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has been unstoppable over the course of the past two years.

However, Vince Russo has given his take on Reigns potentially switching his character in WWE and turning babyface once again.

Speaking on Writing With Russo recently, he said:

“You can stack the entire deck against Reigns,” Russo said. “There’s The Usos, there’s Heyman, there’s Brock [Lesnar]. You can literally stack the entire deck against him to get him some babyface sympathy.”

