Vince Russo on Roman Reigns possibly turning face after a Bloodline betrayal (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has given his thoughts on the future of Roman Reigns’ villainous character in WWE.

Reigns turned heel in 2020 after performing as a babyface for six years. With Paul Heyman and The Usos by his side, The Tribal Chief is one of the top villains in the company right now. However, as his merchandise numbers show, he is still popular with many fans.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, questioned on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” show whether the 37-year-old should turn face again. If the storyline development happens, he believes Heyman and The Usos should turn against the Bloodline leader.

“You can stack the entire deck against Reigns,” Russo said. “There’s The Usos, there’s Heyman, there’s Brock [Lesnar]. You can literally stack the entire deck against him to get him some babyface sympathy.” [2:45-2:58]

Watch the video above to hear Russo’s opinion on Logan Paul potentially challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Vince Russo explains why Roman Reigns should turn face

WWE is currently short of babyface main-eventers following injuries to Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. The likes of Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Liv Morgan are among the company’s top fan favorites right now.

Reigns has defeated almost every major good guy in WWE over the last two years. For that reason, Vince Russo thinks now is the right time for the former Shield member to undergo a character transformation.

“With everything they’ve done, is there anything left for Roman Reigns to do as a heel?” Russo asked. “That’s what I’m talking about [WWE should turn Reigns face].” [1:17-1:29]

On July 30, the six-time WrestleMania main-eventer will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

