WWE veteran thinks Logan Paul should dethrone Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has given his opinion on how WWE could book a possible match between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns.

Paul recently signed a contract with WWE after producing an impressive performance in his debut match at WrestleMania 38 in April. The YouTube sensation looks set to return to the ring at SummerSlam on July 30, possibly in another tag team match.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, spoke on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” show about the company’s lack of credible challengers for Reigns. He suggested Paul as a surprising contender to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

“Bro, put the title on him!” Russo said. “Let Logan Paul beat Reigns. He’s better than anyone else they got there, bro. Absolutely, absolutely… put the belt on him. Seriously, Logan Paul! Why not? Why not, bro?” [0:35-0:52]

In the video above, Russo also discussed the possibility of Reigns turning babyface after two years as WWE’s top villain.

Logan Paul and Roman Reigns’ SummerSlam opponents

The Miz teamed up with Logan Paul to defeat Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. Following the match, The A-Lister attacked Paul to set up a future rivalry between the tag team partners.

WWE has not yet confirmed that the two men will face each other at SummerSlam. However, based on this week’s RAW episode, Paul looks likely to join forces with AJ Styles to face The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa.

At the same event, Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match. If he retains, The Tribal Chief is expected to compete in another title match against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on September 3.

