Former WWE Champion challenges Roman Reigns to a match at Clash at the Castle on SmackDown

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Drew McIntyre challenged Roman Reigns to a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The show was opened by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day, who are currently involved in a feud with The Brawling Brutes. They were joined by the Scottish Warrior and spoke about their match against the heelish group last week.

During his promo, Drew McIntyre stated that he will dethrone Roman Reigns for the title at Clash of the Castle. The Tribal Chief defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and he's yet to defend the title.

He's currently not set to compete at Hell in a Cell, but he'll most likely put the title on the line at Clash at the Castle. The premium live event is set to take place at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday 3 September.

Story continues below ad

WWE @WWE



is calling his shot! "Drew McIntyre will challenge and will win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at #WWECastle . " @DMcIntyreWWE is calling his shot! #SmackDown "Drew McIntyre will challenge and will win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at #WWECastle. "@DMcIntyreWWE is calling his shot! #SmackDown https://t.co/fBGkY7C7kf

Drew McIntyre is one of the biggest stars in WWE history, and a match between him and Roman Reigns for the coveted title will undoubtedly be a major deal. Since the event will take place in the United Kingdom, it's the perfect place for McIntyre to finally capture a world title in front of the fans.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far