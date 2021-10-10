Roman Reigns' merchandise sales at the level of WWE legend - Reports

Roman Reigns is up there with WWE legend John Cena as a major merchandise mover.

Paul Davis of WrestlingNewsCo recently learned from WWE sources that management is extremely happy with Reigns' heel run. He was also told that The Tribal Chief is a top merch seller. Sources stated that Roman Reigns has surpassed every heel in the company's history when it comes to the amount of merch sold.

Another source told Davis that Reigns' merchandise sales are hitting John Cena levels. The latter was a big name during the Ruthless Aggression Era and the PG Era, and was pushed as a mega babyface during his run on the top. It's quite impressive that Reigns has been able to achieve numbers similar to that of Cena, considering the fact that he's a top heel.

Roman Reigns is having the best run of his career at the moment

Roman Reigns turned heel at SummerSlam 2020 by putting down The Fiend and Braun Strowman in ruthless fashion. He later won the Universal title by defeating the two men at Payback 2020.

He has his own stable named "The Bloodline" on SmackDown. The group consists of Reigns himself, his "Special Counsel" Paul Heyman, and The Usos. Dubbed "The Tribal Chief," Roman Reigns has defeated some of the biggest names in WWE history during his run as Universal Champion.

His most dominant victory came at The Show of Shows, WrestleMania 37. He pinned Edge and Daniel Bryan to retain his title at the event. At SummerSlam 2021, Reigns pinned 16-time World Champion John Cena to firmly establish himself as the top guy. Previously, he had defeated Cena in their 2017 No Mercy battle as well.

Roman Reigns is all set to face his arch-rival Brock Lesnar at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. He is at the top of his game while Lesnar is looking scarier and more intimidating than ever. If Reigns manages to beat The Beast Incarnate, it won't be a stretch to call him the most dominant star of the modern era.

What do you think of Roman Reigns' merchandise sales matching that of John Cena? Are you enjoying his heel run?

