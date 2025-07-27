  • home icon
  3-time world champion finally returns to WWE just before SummerSlam 2025; crowd loses it 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Jul 27, 2025
One of the most beloved performers in WWE history has made his return merely days ahead of SummerSlam 2025. At a recent live event held in Mexico, the legendary Rey Mysterio showed up to a monster pop from the fans in attendance.

Rey hasn't competed since the April 18 edition of SmackDown due to a torn groin, which forced him to miss WrestleMania 41. The three-time WWE World Champion was scheduled to face El Grande Americano at The Show of Shows before the injury derailed those plans.

Given his absence over the last few months, many assumed the lucha libre legend could be out for a considerable time. However, Rey Mysterio has now shown up at a WWE Live Event in Mexico in the buildup to SummerSlam 2025. Fans expectedly gave him a huge pop.

It now remains to be seen what lies ahead for Rey. Though he's not expected to compete at SummerSlam 2025, it'll be interesting to see if Triple H and his team have any major plans for him following the event, given he's cleared to return.

A match against El Grande Americano could be on the horizon, but that's also a tricky situation, as Ludwig Kaiser has seemingly taken over that gimmick now from Chad Gable.

Edited by Pratik Singh
