Major update on Rey Mysterio's WWE status amid injury hiatus - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio hasn't entered the ring to compete in a while, as he got injured a day before WrestleMania 41. According to a new report, there's an update on the veteran's in-ring status with the promotion.

Ad

Rey Mysterio was scheduled to face El Grande Americano in Las Vegas at WrestleMania 41. A day before the event, Mysterio tore his groin in a six-man tag team match against American Made. Instead of scrapping the match, Rey Fenix took the Hall of Famer's spot and lost to Americano at the event.

It's been over two months, and the Master of 619 hasn't competed inside the squared circle, as he's on a hiatus to recover from his recent injury. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the former multi-time world champion's return to WWE is currently scheduled for August.

Ad

Trending

Ad

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

The Hall of Famer recently appeared in the ring at Worlds Collide, but he's yet to get physical or have a match inside the squared circle for the Stamford-based promotion.

Rey Mysterio was afraid before Dominik joined WWE, according to veteran

Dominik Mysterio is arguably one of the highlights of Monday Night RAW as the reigning Intercontinental Champion alongside The Judgment Day. However, the success came after he stepped out of his father's shadow and turned on him and Edge at WWE Clash at the Castle in 2022.

Ad

A few years before becoming Dirty Dom, the third-generation star was in a tag team with his Hall of Fame father on WWE's main roster. In an exclusive with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Konnan claims Mysterio was afraid for his son's future before he joined the sports entertainment juggernaut.

"The main thing was he didn't know what he wanted to do, and Rey was afraid, you know. He didn't go to college, and he didn't wanna be in wrestling. And then one day, he just told his dad, 'You know what I wanna take a shot at wrestling.' So we started to train him, he was out of shape, you know. He got tired really easily. So he (Rey) sent him to Florida to get in shape, then he sent him to Calgary with Lance Storm, and different places," Konnan said.

Ad

It'll be interesting to see when the Hall of Famer returns to in-ring competition in the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More