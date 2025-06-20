Rey Mysterio was "afraid" before Dominik Mysterio joined WWE, says veteran (Exclusive)

Rey Mysterio is regarded as one of the bravest stars in WWE, having faced incredible odds to secure his place in the company. However, even he was once afraid, according to wrestling veteran Konnan, for his son Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio has established himself as a star to watch in the short time he has been on the roster. His heel persona generates significant heat among fans, and he is often the selling point of engaging storylines. However, Konnan recently revealed that the 28-year-old star apparently had no interest in wrestling before joining the promotion.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Konnan stated:

"The main thing was he didn't know what he wanted to do, and Rey was afraid, you know. He didn't go to college, and he didn't wanna be in wrestling. And then one day, he just told his dad, 'You know what I wanna take a shot at wrestling.' So we started to train him, he was out of shape, you know. He got tired really easily. So he (Rey) sent him to Florida to get in shape, then he sent him to Calgary with Lance Storm, and different places." [0:52 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

A WWE veteran recently pointed out a flaw in Dominik Mysterio's storyline

Dominik was recently seen putting together a match between JD McDonagh and AJ Styles, which greatly confused Vince Russo.

According to the WWE veteran on Legion of RAW, it makes no sense for Dominik to have the power to book matches. Russo believes this was a plot hole, and that WWE fans did not care about this direction.

"If we go back to that scene in the back with The Judgment Day, so, Dom booked a match with McDonagh and AJ. I'm watching this and I'm really trying to figure this out. I'm like, wait, so, Dom booked the match. So, Dom is a booker now? Dom's making [matches] but I swear to God Chris, two things, they don't care and neither do the fans," Russo said.

It remains to be seen what is next for Dominik Mysterio.

