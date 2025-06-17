“They don’t care and neither do the fans” - Vince Russo points out massive plot hole with Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day have become one of the top acts on WWE RAW. The group was initially formed by Edge (now known as Cope in AEW) and has undergone many changes in character and personnel since its inception. The current iteration of the group includes Dominik, Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Ad

Balor recently introduced Roxanne Perez into the mix, which has created a lot of problems for them. To add to that, AJ Styles has his eyes set on Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship, which has only increased the turmoil that The Judgment Day is facing. During the latest episode of WWE RAW, Dominik surprisingly put JD into a match with Styles.

While talking on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo was annoyed with how the match came about. He felt confused and frustrated about Dominik Mysterio 'booking' matches for his stablemate and claimed that neither WWE nor the fans care about it.

Ad

Trending

"If we go back to that scene in the back with The Judgment Day, so, Dom booked a match with McDonagh and AJ. I'm watching this and I'm really trying to figure this out. I'm like, wait, so, Dom booked the match. So, Dom is a booker now? Dom's making [matches] but I swear to God Chris, two things, they don't care and neither do the fans," Russo said. [From 24:21 onwards]

Ad

Ad

It was AJ Styles who ultimately picked up the win over JD McDonagh, despite Dominik Mysterio's best efforts. Styles also escaped with Dominik's Intercontinental Title after the match, setting up a title clash between the two at Night of Champions.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More