3-Time World Champion goes on a scathing rant after WWE's big mistake with Scarlett (Exclusive)

The 34-year-old RAW star Scarlett is gaining popularity alongside her partner Karrion Kross. A three-time World Champion accused WWE of not having the insight and thus making a big mistake with her.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, host Dr. Chris Featherstone spoke to wrestling veteran Vince Russo and three-time World Heavyweight Champion EC3 about their opinions on the women's division. When Russo mentioned Scarlett, he stated that he believes she is underutilized and that it blows his mind that she hasn't been used to her potential.

Vince Russo even suggested that Scarlett's "Chamber of Horrors" YouTube channel, where she explores paranormal activities, be implemented into her character. In a response, EC3 went on a scathing rant against WWE for not utilizing the 34-year-old star.

"They would probably think, 'Oh, she's paranormal and summons ghosts so...it's like when Windham [Bray Wyatt] was The Fiend and it was awesome and fire. And then it was like, 'Oh, he's The Fiend, he's got powers', and then the bright red lights and...god, just let something develop." [3:01 to 3:27]

He added that all WWE needs to do is let her be herself:

"So many unique, talented, capable individuals are completely sidelined and subdued by a lack of insight, and nothing makes sense; nothing has context. How do you make a paranormal character in wrestling? Just let her be her, let her talk." [From 03:30 to 03:54]

EC3 praised WWE couple Scarlett and Karrion Kross

Both EC3 and Scarlett are TNA alumni. So is her partner Karrion Kross, who made a major name with himself in TNA before getting signed to WWE and being heavily pushed in NXT.

EC3 continued in the same breath about the 34-year-old RAW star and said that she and her partner Karrion Kross are great to talk to outside of the wrestling bubble.

"Good people are saddled with dumb things. She is awesome, and Kross is a lucky fellow, and they're a good couple to talk to outside the realm of the bubble, so I enjoy it." [From 01:55 to 02:10]

Ultimately, WWE's creative process leaves very few victims, and its competitive nature means that even superstars such as Bayley, who have won it all and done it all, find themselves sidelined during crucial periods despite being so consistent and hardworking.

