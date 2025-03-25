3-time world champion sends a special message to The Undertaker on his birthday

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently turned 60 years old. His former rival, Diamond Dallas Page (DDP), took to social media to send him a message on his special day.

The Deadman is one of the most recognizable and beloved characters of all time. He has held numerous championships and headlined countless events while taking souls and digging holes. He turned 60 on Monday this week, and it's been nearly five years since his last match at WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

Diamond Dallas Page recently shared a photo of him and The Undertaker on Instagram doing the Diamond Cutter hand gesture. He wished the WWE veteran a happy birthday.

"I want to wish a very happy birthday to my man The @undertaker! An unbelievable performer and an even cooler person. And don’t forget brother, I’m ready to get started on the program whenever you are," wrote DDP.

Paul Heyman also wished The Undertaker a happy birthday on social media

The Wiseman tweeted that he'll always respect The Phenom and mentioned that the latter would be on the cover of WWE 2K25, as he's featured on the Deadman Edition.

Paul Heyman also wished The Undertaker a happy birthday:

"1 - I will always respect @undertaker... and so should everyone else, both from a @WWE fans' perspective and also have #RESPECT for the (dead) man himself. 2 @WWEGames #WWE2K25 did a helluva job with this. My compliments. 3 - I call to your attention the fact that by his own admission, #Undertaker is an old school and very original #PaulHeymanGuy. 4 - I would be remiss if I didn't offer a very Happy Birthday (and many happy and healthy returns) to #Undertaker. 5 - I would also be remiss if I didn't just casually drop in the self-congratulatory note that MY CLIENT ... 🤬."

The Special Counsel also stated in the tweet that The Undertaker was the original Paul Heyman Guy.

