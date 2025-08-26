3-time WWE champion accuses John Cena of refusing to lose to him; makes serious allegations

While John Cena is often considered among the most selfless wrestlers, a former WWE World Champion has claimed that The Cenation Leader refused to put him over. In a recent interview, Jake Hager made the surprising allegation against Cena.

Jake Hager, who was known as Jack Swagger in WWE, was among the most controversial Money in the Bank winners. On the very next day after winning the briefcase at WrestleMania 26, he teased facing then-WWE Champion John Cena. However, Hager backed out at the last minute and instead went on to successfully cash in on Chris Jericho to win the World Heavyweight Title.

In a recent chat with Chris Van Vliet, Hager shared what went on behind the scenes that prevented him from cashing in the MITB contract on John Cena. He revealed that Cena refused to do the job and went as far as to claim that he wasn't the only victim of the legend's refusal to put younger talents over back in the day.

“Oh yeah, he [Cena] absolutely refused to do it. I was told that was what happened. Because the original plan was [that] I was gonna beat him Monday night on RAW and not do the tease. But I’m a young guy. I’ve been there for a cup of coffee, so what are you gonna do? But I’m not the only guy he’s done that to; he did that throughout his career. I was surprised to see what happened with him and Truth [R-Truth] lately, because usually, he tried to take that glory. But I feel like this time, he’s the one who said we better go with Truth and get him back here," Jake Hager said.

You can check out the video below.

During his WWE tenure, Hager won the World Heavyweight, United States, and ECW titles.

Ex-WWE star Jake Hager reveals he's into the trucking business now post-retirement

Elsewhere in the chat, Jake Hager revealed that following his quiet retirement from the pro wrestling industry, he has started a trucking business. He explained that his trucks were involved in dropping shipments from warehouse to warehouse.

"A bunch of bullsh*t. It’s like warehouse to warehouse. Crates, palettes, it could be anything. I hauled the forklift the other day. Paper cups are in the truck right now. They’re gonna be dropped off tomorrow. I own the trucks.”

Hager's last recorded match went down at an indie event in November 2024, and only time will tell if fate brings him back into the wrestling business down the line.

