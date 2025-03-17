3-time WWE champion believes she needs to step outside WWE to work her way back in

A popular WWE Superstar recently made a massive claim amid her absence from in-ring competition. The RAW star has yet to compete in a match on the red brand's show in 2025.

Former WWE Divas Champion Natalya is among the most experienced performers on the roster. During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the veteran noted she had always wanted to earn her spot despite her family lineage. The 42-year-old pointed out that the Stamford-based company's women's division had never been more stacked.

"Thank you, but I just try to wake up with not having that sense of entitlement…I’m so proud of my family, but for me, I never feel like I’m owed anything. I always want to earn my spot. The women’s division in WWE has never been this strong ever. It has never been so competitive. When I look at the women in NXT, and I look at the women on Raw, and I look at the women on SmackDown, I’m like, as a whole, collectively, this is the strongest that it’s ever been," she said.

Natalya added that she did not rest on past glory. The former SmackDown Women's Champion said she felt like she needed to step outside of the wrestling promotion to work her way back in.

"The thing is, though, I don’t rest on all the things that I’ve done. I don’t go, ‘Wow, I did this, or I have this, or I did that, or I had this match.’ I’ve had some incredible matches. But I never just rely on great matches or things that I’ve done in the past. For me, I think you’ve got to earn your spot. So, in all seriousness, I feel like I need to step outside of WWE to work my way back in," Natalya added. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the entire conversation in the video below:

Natalya set to wrestle outside WWE

Natalya has been an integral part of the global juggernaut over the years, helping talent on and off the camera. While she is not a part of any current storyline within the wrestling promotion, the Queen of Harts is set for a major match in another promotion.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion will wrestle inside the NWA ring at this year's edition of The Crockett Cup. The veteran is set to debut in the National Wrestling Alliance at the event on May 17.

Natalya has made limited appearances over the last few months. It will be interesting to see if she wrestles her first RAW match of the year before her NWA debut.

