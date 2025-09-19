3-time WWE Champion confirms he has retired and rules out huge Royal Rumble return

A WWE legend has spoken about returning at the Royal Rumble and ruled it out. He has confirmed he has retired.

Shawn Michaels retired from wrestling a long time ago. The star, however, spoke about his retirement match against the Undertaker and why he chose to finish his career at that time.

Will Shawn Michaels return to the ring in WWE or at the Royal Rumble?

WWE legend Shawn Michaels was speaking with Chris Van Vliet and talked about how he had retired, and he will always consider the match against the Undertaker as his last match. He said that he did not count the Saudi Arabia match, and that even if he were to return at the Royal Rumble, that would not be a single performance by him.

However, when Van Vliet asked if he was returning, he made it clear that there was no chance of him returning to the ring.

"I will always play a role in the WWE. Would it count if I went into the Rumble this year or something? Don't get me wrong [Host asks if he's going to] Heaven's no. Probably should not have said that, I was just using that as an example. Here we go. But no, I don't consider those as a match. A single performance by me, by HBK, by that guy, that's not who that was. That was a dude hanging out with his buddies."

Given the rumors of Michaels potentially returning to the ring again or having a Rumble appearance, this answer should shut them down.

Why did Shawn Michaels retire after the match against the Undertaker?

The WWE legend said that he could not really say why it was that match that he chose to end his career on. He said that he had known that his matches against Ric Flair, where he retired the legend, the match against the Undertaker the year after, and then finally, the retirement match the year after that, formed a trifecta that he enjoyed. He had not known that the last match would have been against the Undertaker at the time.

He went on to say that after the match was done, he felt whole.

"I don't know. Maybe it was the culmination of that match, and with Ric, and then it's going on to be a trifecta. At the time, I didn't know it was going to be Taker again. I just, I felt whole after that. There was just... it didn't feel like there was anything left to do. What more can you do except more of the same? And again, I guess that's fine."

The star is currently running NXT and has been doing a tremendous job there.

