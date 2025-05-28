3-time WWE champion declares desire to face Lyra Valkyria: "I can't wait" (Exclusive)

Lyra Valkyria is currently one of the fastest-rising stars on the WWE roster. Her ascent has apparently been noticed by one of the veterans of the business, Natalya, who is anxiously awaiting a match against her.
Lyra has steadily made her way up the totem pole in the last few months, having joined the main roster just over a year ago. Her skill in the ring has led to her becoming the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion, as well as being a one-time Tag Team Champion. She is currently in a feud with Becky Lynch, which promises to have an interesting conclusion.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Natalya talked about the strengths and weaknesses of Lyra at this point. She said:
"I think that she is a great, I think she is, I love her style. She loves wrestling, she is a great wrestler. I really enjoy watching her. She had a match the other night against Bayley, and it was so—it was on RAW, and it was so much fun. I loved watching her. I think she is so talented; every time I see her wrestle, I really wanna wrestle her. I am just like, I can't wait for us to wrestle. I think her weaknesses at this moment is, we just need to see more of her. I think that like, it's not her fault or anything, I just wanna see more of her." [0:50 onwards]
Another WWE veteran is not impressed with Lyra Valkyria
While Lyra is getting a lot of praise from Natalya, WWE veteran Vince Russo is apparently disappointed.
Speaking on an episode of Legion of RAW, he pointed out that Lyra's promo work was not the best for the time being, leading to flat reactions. He stated:
"How long has Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Prince Albert, Terry Taylor, how long have they had Lyra Valkyria at NXT? You don't know you're going to get this? Like, are you, are you surprised? You've had her down there for freaking years. She's been delivering promos like this for years. So, how do you get to that spot? And bro, she's getting this last week too. Zero response," Russo said. [41:12 onwards]
As of now, it remains to be seen how Lyra's WWE run pans out in the coming weeks.
