3-time WWE champion declares desire to face Lyra Valkyria: "I can't wait" (Exclusive)

Lyra Valkyria is currently one of the fastest-rising stars on the WWE roster. Her ascent has apparently been noticed by one of the veterans of the business, Natalya, who is anxiously awaiting a match against her.

Ad

Lyra has steadily made her way up the totem pole in the last few months, having joined the main roster just over a year ago. Her skill in the ring has led to her becoming the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion, as well as being a one-time Tag Team Champion. She is currently in a feud with Becky Lynch, which promises to have an interesting conclusion.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Natalya talked about the strengths and weaknesses of Lyra at this point. She said:

Ad

Trending

"I think that she is a great, I think she is, I love her style. She loves wrestling, she is a great wrestler. I really enjoy watching her. She had a match the other night against Bayley, and it was so—it was on RAW, and it was so much fun. I loved watching her. I think she is so talented; every time I see her wrestle, I really wanna wrestle her. I am just like, I can't wait for us to wrestle. I think her weaknesses at this moment is, we just need to see more of her. I think that like, it's not her fault or anything, I just wanna see more of her." [0:50 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Another WWE veteran is not impressed with Lyra Valkyria

While Lyra is getting a lot of praise from Natalya, WWE veteran Vince Russo is apparently disappointed.

Speaking on an episode of Legion of RAW, he pointed out that Lyra's promo work was not the best for the time being, leading to flat reactions. He stated:

"How long has Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Prince Albert, Terry Taylor, how long have they had Lyra Valkyria at NXT? You don't know you're going to get this? Like, are you, are you surprised? You've had her down there for freaking years. She's been delivering promos like this for years. So, how do you get to that spot? And bro, she's getting this last week too. Zero response," Russo said. [41:12 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen how Lyra's WWE run pans out in the coming weeks.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More