"Zero response" - Vince Russo criticizes top WWE RAW Superstar (Exclusive)

WWE's Money in the Bank card is getting more and more stacked with every passing week. This week's episode of Monday Night RAW saw another match added to the card as Becky Lynch is all set to challenge Lyra Valkyria for her Intercontinental Championship once again.

The two Irishwomen got into another heated altercation on the mic on the red brand this week. Lyra cost Becky a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match last week, leading to The Man making personal comments on Lyra and her fiance.

Talking about the segment on Leigon of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo expressed his frustration with Lyra Valkyria's promo work. He was annoyed at the 'lack of improvement' in the WWE Women's Intercontinental champion's promo skills ever since her days down in WWE NXT.

"How long has Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Prince Albert, Terry Taylor, how long have they had Lyra Valkyria at NXT? You don't know you're going to get this? Like, are you are you surprised? You've had her down there for freaking years. She's been delivering promos like this for years. So, how do you get to that spot? And bro, she's getting this last week too. Zero response," Russo said. [41:12 onwards]

Lyra and Becky have been involved in a fierce rivalry ever since The Man turned on her the night after WrestleMania. This could be the last time the two face off against each other though as match stipulation states that Becky can't challege Lyra for the belt again if she loses.

