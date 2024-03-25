3-time WWE champion hints at role change for Samantha Irvin ahead of RAW

Samantha Irvin is currently doing a great job as a ring announcer in WWE. However, a three-time WWE champion recently teased a massive change in role for her ahead of RAW.

Samantha is working hard as a ring announcer in WWE and has become extremely popular with the fans. She is currently in a relationship with three-time WWE champion Ricochet, and that has helped her get even more popularity in recent months.

Ricochet hasn’t had the best of luck on RAW and remains one of the undercard superstars. The One and Only made a massive tease about his girlfriend’s position on the brand ahead of Monday night’s show.

Samantha Irvin posted a tweet with a photo of herself for her fans. A fan quickly responded, stating she could be Ricochet’s next manager. The One and Only did not shy away from the suggestion and quickly reacted with the thinking emoji.

Check out Ricochet’s reaction to the fan’s tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ricochet was recently part of the Gauntlet Match to determine Gunther’s opponent for WrestleMania XL. He failed to make it big, as Sami Zayn went all the way to get the Intercontinental Championship match against The Ring General.

A wrestling veteran wants to see Samantha Irvin as Ricochet's manager in WWE

Samantha Irvin has become a popular figure in WWE. Her popularity could push the company to book her in some segments and move her out of her ring announcer duties.

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan also believes that Irvin should work as Ricochet’s manager in the company. He pitched the idea during an episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast.

"She's got a great voice. I do wonder, could they make her into a promo? Because she seems incredibly confident on the microphone, which is half the battle when you're cutting promos. She's not worried or shook when it comes time to being put on the spot to speak. That's half the battle as well. I wonder if they should not make her his manager. She's got the bass in her voice. She's got great bass in her voice when it's time to be excitable and she's so comfortable on the mic. I think she's incredibly underrated as a ring announcer too," he said.

Fans could see the change take place sooner rather than later. The One and Only needs to bring in some change to get relevant, and Samantha Irvin could provide the change he’s looking for.

Poll : Do you want to see Samantha Irvin enter the ring for a match someday? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion