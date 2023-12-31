Samantha Irvin to play a different role in WWE as the manager of 35-year-old RAW Superstar should happen, suggests veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan has suggested that WWE should turn Samantha Irvin into a manager.

Irvin is currently a ring announcer on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, she is engaged to former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet. The 35-year-old is also an active competitor on the red brand.

On a recent episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan pointed out that he believed Richochet should get a manager. The wrestling veteran suggested Irvin become her fiancé's manager. He also praised the RAW ring announcer's confidence on-screen.

"She's got a great voice. I do wonder, could they make her into a promo? Because she seems incredibly confident on the microphone, which is half the battle when you're cutting promos. She's not worried or shook when it comes time to being put on the spot to speak. That's half the battle as well. I wonder if they should not make her his manager. She's got the bass in her voice. She's got great bass in her voice when it's time to be excitable and she's so comfortable on the mic. I think she's incredibly underrated as a ring announcer too," he said. [1:20:18 - 1:20:56]

Ricochet should drop his current WWE gimmick

Speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo suggested that CM Punk form a disciplinary committee in WWE. The former head writer also proposed that Ricochet drop his current gimmick and align himself with The Best in the World.

Russo urged the promotion to "put Ricochet in a suit" and let him use his real name.

"What's his real name? Go with the real name, bro. Like you said, put him in a suit. That would be tremendous, bro. There you go. Put him in a suit, Trevor Mann, 'Ricochet was a video game play, bro, what a joke that was, wasn't it?' You could create so many people; that would be tremendous, bro." [10:38 - 11:15]

