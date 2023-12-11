35-year-old WWE Superstar wants more mic time

A popular WWE Superstar has suggested that he needs more opportunities to show his mic skills.

After making a name for himself on the independent scene for years on end, Ricochet made his way to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2018. He is one of the best high-flyers in the business today, and boasts a massive fan following.

Many fans believe that Ricochet needs to improve his mic skills. A Twitter handle recently stated that Ricochet needs 'a lot of work' on the mic to become a world champion somewhere down the line. Ricochet noticed the tweet and responded to the same, hinting that he needs more opportunities to show his mic skills.

WWE was always Ricochet's end goal

Ricochet had a chat with Lilian Garcia on her Chasing Glory podcast back in 2019. He opened up about wrestling in several promotions, and added that getting into the biggest one had always been his end goal.

“Everything I’ve done is just the way I’ve planned it. I wanted to do the indie thing, then I wanted to as much as I could in Japan. Lucha Underground seemed exciting, so I went and did that, and then WWE was always the ending point. I wanted to do everything I could before I arrived. I saw all my friends get called up, and that was great for them, as [WWE] is really where you can make your lives." [H/T WrestleZone]

Ricochet has done quite well as a solid mid-card act over the past five years on NXT, and later on the main roster. So far, he has won the NXT North American Title, the US Title, and the Intercontinental Title. Only time will tell if Ricochet manages to win the big one.

