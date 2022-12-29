Charlotte Flair reacts to Triple H signing 27-year-old "unbelievable athlete"

Charlotte Flair has reacted to WWE's latest signing: Mexican pro-wrestler Dragon Lee.

Earlier today, WWE confirmed that Dragon Lee had signed a deal with the company. The news was met with a mostly positive reaction from the WWE Universe, and fans are quite excited to see how Triple H handles the young gun.

The Game reacted to Dragon Lee's WWE signing by heaping massive praise on him via his Twitter handle.

"An unbelievable athlete who has collected accolades and held championships across the globe… and he’s just getting started. The next chapter of @dragonlee95’s career begins with @WWENXT!"

The tweet received a response from none other than Charlotte Flair, who seemed quite excited over the big signing. Check out her tweet below:

Charlotte Flair is thrilled about Dragon Lee's signing, and understandably so

Dragon Lee has done quite well for himself as a professional wrestler over the years. He has competed in some of the biggest promotions in the world, including All Elite Wrestling and NJPW. Judging by the reactions on Twitter so far, fans have shared Charlotte Flair's sentiments when it comes to Lee's signing.

Back in August, Dragon Lee competed in his only match in All Elite Wrestling. Lee teamed up with Flair's husband, Andrade El Idolo, and Rush in a losing effort against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

As for Flair, she has been on a WWE hiatus since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year. The Queen is reportedly returning to WWE on the Road to WrestleMania 39 to kick off a massive feud.

Rumor has it that Flair will be taking on current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at The Show of Shows next year. The reports also state that WWE might insert Rhea Ripley into the feud if she does well on the road to 'Mania.

Are you excited about Dragon Lee's upcoming WWE debut? Sound off in the comments section below.

