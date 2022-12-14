5 current reported plans for WrestleMania 39 card

WrestleMania 39 (AKA WrestleMania Goes Hollywood) is going to be a two-night event which will air live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on April 1 and 2 next year.

While we are yet to kick off the road to WrestleMania 39, the rumor mill is buzzing with speculations regarding the match card for The Show of Shows. Apart from The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, WWE is reportedly planning several other high-profile encounters for WrestleMania 39.

The following piece will look at five such reported plans for The Showcase of the Immortals next year.

#5. Rey Mysterio takes on Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39

Xero News @NewsXero Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio at Mania may involve the mask being on the line. Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio at Mania may involve the mask being on the line.

As per Xero news, WWE is reportedly planning a high-profile match between Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio for WrestleMania 39. The rumored encounter could involve the mask being on the line.

Dominik turned on his father and Edge at Clash at the Castle in 2022. Following that, he went on to shake hands with The Judgment Day. With Rey refusing to feud with his son, WWE switched him to the blue brand.

However, if recent rumors are to be believed, the father-son duo are set to lock horns with each other at the Grandest Stage of Them All next year.

#4. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair

As you may know, Charlotte Flair has been on hiatus since May 2022 after dropping the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" match. However, Ric Flair's daughter recently teased a WWE return through a series of posts on social media.

While it would be interesting to see when The Queen returns to the company, a recent report has revealed that WWE already has some huge plans for her upon her return. Yes, the creative team is planning to have Flair lock horns with Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

However, this could turn into a triple-threat match, depending on Rhea Ripley's performance on the road to WrestleMania 39.

#3. WWE pits Becky Lynch against Ronda Rousey

While Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is set to be the main event of night two, Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey could likely be the night one headliner of WrestleMania 39, according to recent reports.

Becky Lynch made a spectacular return to WWE on the go-home edition of WWE SmackDown before Survivor Series WarGames. The Man is currently involved in an angle with Damage CTRL.

On another note, Ronda Rousey has been on a roll as SmackDown Women's Champion. The Baddest Woman on the Planet has continued her dominant run on the blue brand, picking up wins against Shtozi and Liv Morgan.

However, it seems the creative team is building The Baddest Woman on the Planet as an unstoppable force only for Lynch to stop her in her stride.

#2. John Cena vs. Logan Paul

Wrestle Rumble @WrestleRumble 🏻 John Cena and Logan Paul at WrestleMania, let’s do this John Cena and Logan Paul at WrestleMania, let’s do this 👋🏻 https://t.co/Wy630NXQN1

While names such as Austin Theory and LA Knight have been making the rounds as potential WrestleMania opponents for John Cena, Logan Paul looks a bit ahead in the race.

WWE is reportedly planning John Cena vs. Logan Paul for WrestleMania 39. The latter recently revealed that he has been pushing Triple H for a match against Mr. Hustle Loyalty and Respect. Given how Paul has proven his caliber inside the ring, a dream match against Cena makes total sense.

The Maverick last featured in a match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. While he succumbed to a heartbreaking loss in the end, Logan impressed both WWE fans and critics alike.

#1. Gunther locks horns with Brock Lesnar

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Is Gunther a good opponent for Brock Lesnar? Is Gunther a good opponent for Brock Lesnar? https://t.co/PIYR72rZGH

According to WrestlingNews.co, WWE is reportedly planning a dream match between Brock Lesnar and Gunther for The Show of Shows next year.

While The Beast Incarnate has been away from any action since his match against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, Gunther is currently involved in an angle with Braun Strowman.

However, if there is any truth to the rumors, we could witness the two cross paths on the road to WrestleMania 39. While it will be interesting to see if there is a title involved in the fixture, there's no denying that this can blow the roof off of SoFi Stadium.

