3-time WWE champion reacts to fans saying she has been "demoted" after recent announcement

Fans have been saying that a three-time WWE champion has been "demoted." She has now responded to these claims.

Natalya has been part of the WWE roster for several years. She has also held the titles of Divas Champion and SmackDown Women's Champion. She constantly proves herself to be one of the best in-ring performers in the company, even holding several Guinness World Records to her name. Despite her success, she hasn't been featured in many prominent storylines lately and has only competed in a few televised matches. However, she has competed outside the promotion in GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII and NWA The Crockett Cup 2025.

Recently, WWE announced that Natalya would compete on Evolve next Wednesday, where she will team with Kali Armstrong to face Zayda Steel and Nikkita Lyons. Following this announcement, a fan took to social media to claim that she has been "demoted."

The former Divas Champion responded to the fan, stating that she was the one who asked to be on Evolve because she wanted to compete with women from every corner of the industry.

"I very specifically asked to compete on this show for many reasons. I want to wrestle against women from every corner of our industry. When you’ve been hungry, you can never be full. #EVOLVE 💜."

Backstage details on Natalya and Maxxine Dupri's WWE tag team

While Natalya has not frequently competed on WWE TV, she has been seen with Maxxine Dupri backstage. Just last week on the red brand, she was with Dupri. Maxxine even admitted on an episode of RAW in March that she wanted to train in the dungeon.

On a recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC discussed plans for Natalya and Maxxine Dupri. They reported that the duo will be known as "The Dungeon Dolls" moving forward, and they are set to enter the women's tag team division.

It will be interesting to see how successful this tag team will be in the future.

