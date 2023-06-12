3-time WWE Champion recalls Vince McMahon "dismissing" his great idea

WWE Hall of Famer and former world champion Mick Foley recently opened up about a great book idea he pitched to Vince McMahon. However, the former CEO told Foley to write a different book.

Mankind, aka Mick Foley, has always been a keen wrestling fan and has never shied away from writing about professional wrestling stories.

The Hall of Famer wrote an autobiography titled "Have a Nice Day!: A Tale of Blood and Sweatsocks" in 1999 and followed it up with 2001's "Foley Is Good: And the Real World Is Faker Than Wrestling," which was appreciated by the wrestling industry.

The most recent Foley is Pod episode focused on ECW One Night Stand 2006. Following his first two books, Mick Foley said he had proposed to Vince McMahon a book concept called 'Maniac.' He wanted to follow Vince around in the run-up to WrestleMania, but McMahon suggested he write another book instead.

"I actually went to Vince (McMahon). I had the 1999 book that did really well, the 2001 book and I start getting an itch to write another wrestling book and I wanted to call it 'Maniac' with the key on 'Mania' in WrestleMania, 'Inside the mind of Vince McMahon' and I wanted to follow Vince, like be a fly on the wall for like the six weeks leading up to Mania and I gave him that idea and he just thought, he goes, 'Mick, why don't you write your own book?' And I was like, 'But I have two.' He goes, 'I think people would be interested in everything you'd have to say.'"

Although McMahon shot the idea down, Mick Foley thinks it would have made a great book:

"So it was Vince dismissing my original idea which I still think would have made a heck of a book but I liked the idea of going behind the scenes and bringing people into the moment and no one had written anything like that before," Foley said. [H/T - POST Wrestling]

Freddie Prinze Jr. says Vince McMahon cut a TV segment of The Usos

The Bloodline's Jimmy and Jey Uso hold one of history's longest WWE Tag Team Championship reigns. But according to Freddie Prinze Jr., The Usos had their share of troubles back in the day.

On Wrestling with Freddie this week, the former writer recalled drafting a TV piece for the team back in the day, but the angle was subsequently rejected.

Freddie mentioned an altercation with Vince McMahon. He claimed he fought with the boss, who wanted The Usos to only have two lines for their promo.

"So I went to talk to Vince, and he was like, 'They're not doing good on the mic.' I was like, 'They did better than everyone else. I thought they did great; it felt real.' Then he goes, 'They weren't big enough.' And I go like, 'Man, don't let them be big, let them be real. They're looking out for their cousin. Let this be legit.' Then he goes, 'Alright, they can have one line each.' So it went from this cool little speech that Jey had and Jimmy finished to two lines," Freddie said.

The former CEO of WWE tends to pull strings on his own, and not accepting great ideas from others like Mick Foley and Freddie Prinze Jr. is just the tip of the iceberg.

It remains to be seen if the company's creative is still being operated by Vince McMahon even after Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer.

