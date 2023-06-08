"They're not doing good on the mic" - Vince McMahon cut The Usos TV segment, according to former WWE writer

The Usos holds the record for the longest tag team championship reign in WWE history, but the duo had to deal with their share of problems back in the day, according to Freddie Prinze Jr.

Freddie was a former writer with WWE, working with the company from 2008-2010. The Hollywood star used his experience in screenplay and acting, coupled with his love for wrestling, to craft some brilliant stories for the company at the time.

This week on Wrestling with Freddie, the former writer recalled writing a TV segment back in the day for the duo, but the angle got rejected later on.

"I had a segment with them when I worked in the company, just one... I had written them a little bit to see if they could act, and they did great. It wasn't a lot but it was enough." Freddie continued, "I submitted the video for approval and it got denied."

Freddie mentioned that he had a back-and-forth with Vince McMahon. He claimed that he had a lot of debate with the boss to only get two lines for the Usos instead of the promo he had written.

"So I went to talk to Vince and he was like, 'They're not doing good on the mic.' I was like, 'They did better than everyone else. I thought they did great, it felt real.' Then he goes, 'They weren't big enough.' And I go like, 'Man don't let them be big, let them, be real. They're looking out for their cousin. Let this be legit.' Then he goes, 'Alright, they can have one line each.' So it went from this cool little speech that Jey had and Jimmy finished to two lines." [From 27:18 - 28:37]

The Usos are scheduled to appear on WWE SmackDown this week

After the fallout from Night of Champions 2023, The Usos confronted The Tribal Chief and their brother Solo Sikoa last week on SmackDown.

The emotionally charged promo exchange descended into chaos when Roman Reigns refused to work together with Jimmy and Jey Uso, and Solo suddenly planted Jimmy with the Samoan Spike.

On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, the drama within The Bloodline will continue, as Jey Uso has been asked by Paul Heyman to make his decision and pick a side between his brother Jimmy and The Tribal Chief.

