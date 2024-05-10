3-time WWE champion sends message to Bobby Lashley; puts Tama Tonga of The Bloodline on notice ahead of SmackDown

A major WWE Superstar has seemingly put The Bloodline member Tama Tonga on notice while sending a message to Bobby Lashley ahead of Friday Night SmackDown.

The former NJPW star was set to face The All Mighty in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament bracket on the blue brand. However, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis revealed that the former WWE Champion is not medically cleared for in-ring action since he sustained an injury while training.

Angelo Dawkins, a fellow stablemate of Lashley's faction, The Pride, was announced as the replacement to face The Bloodline member in their first-ever match on SmackDown.

Ahead of facing MFT for the King of the Ring bracket match, one-half of The Street Profits sent a message to The Pride's leader stating he's got his back. The three-time Tag Team Champion also seemingly vouched to beat Tama Tonga to move to the next round of the tournament.

"Tonight an opportunity of a lifetime. @bobbylashley heal up fam! I got [yo]u. #smackdown #KingOfTheRing," he wrote.

AJ Styles breaks silence on Tama Tonga's debut in WWE

The Phenomenal One and the 41-year-old star are no strangers to each other because they were teammates of a popular faction named Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, AJ Styles broke his silence on Tama Tonga's arrival to the WWE and joining The Bloodline. The former Bullet Club leader said:

"Truth be told, I wanted him [Tama Tonga] much earlier than he came, but the timing wasn't right. He came in at the perfect time; he went from sort of the mid-level of a card to the top, and I love it for him. He's a good dude; he deserves it! I'm sorry; he doesn't deserve it, and we don't deserve anything. He earned that chance to be where he is today. I am so stinking happy for him and so glad he's there. It's awesome!"

Tonight on SmackDown, Styles will face Randy Orton one-on-one in the KOTR tournament. It remains to be seen if The Phenomenal One will be crowned as the King of the Ring 2024 following a setback against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash France.

