Three-Time WWE Champion seemingly sets his sights on Gunther following Intercontinental Title win

Gunther won his first title on the main roster after dethroning Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship last night. The Ring General now has a target on his back as challengers will pounce on any opportunity to get a title shot. Sheamus has been one of the first to make his intentions apparent.

Earlier today, Gunther celebrated his Intercontinental Championship win by posting a few pictures on Twitter. The tweet caught the eye of Sheamus and The Celtic Warrior was quick to respond to the tweet with a short but direct message to the champion.

Last night, Sheamus locked horns with long-time friend and rival Drew McIntyre in a qualifying match for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. As expected, both brutes tore the house down and delivered a barn burner. The ring wasn't enough to house the heated rivalry between the two, as both resorted to using steel chairs which led to a double disqualification.

With Sheamus' future uncertain for Money in the Bank, the three-time WWE Champion could possibly challenge for the Intercontinental Championship. The title is the only major main roster accolade that has eluded him during his time in the company.

Fans are all for seeing Gunther vs. Sheamus

The Austrian and Irish stars have similarly stiff styles that would certainly make for an entertaining matchup. With the two having garnered a reputation for being relentless in the ring over the years, it is likely that their encounter will be an enthralling one.

Fans have been quick to flood the replies of Sheamus' tweet, already drooling over the possibility of a match between the two.

After winning the Intercontinental Championship, Gunther will certainly be the target of several superstars looking to make a name for themselves on the roster. It will be interesting to see who will be the first to step up and challenge the star.

