3-time WWE champion takes a subtle shot at Roman Reigns after he was brutalized by The Bloodline

Roman Reigns' return to WWE didn't quite go according to plan as Solo Sikoa's Bloodline got the upper hand and sent the star packing on an episode of SmackDown. Meanwhile, Austin Theory took a subtle shot at The Original Tribal Chief moniker during a live event.

Earlier this month, Roman Reigns returned as The Original Tribal Chief and confronted Solo Sikoa. The new moniker distances him from the new Tribal Chief and the new iteration of The Bloodline, which has taken over the blue brand after WrestleMania XL.

During a recent live event, two-time United States Champion and former WWE Tag Team Champion Austin Theory took a subtle shot at the absent star's new moniker when the crowd was chanting OTC instead of Austin Theory.

The 27-year-old star changed the meaning of OTC and called it 'Only Theory Chants' after the crowd disagreed to support him during the live event. Subtle shots and references are often thrown around when events like these take place.

"They Chant “OTC” so this must mean “Only Theory Chants”🅰️👇🏼," Theory wrote.

Austin Theory previously crossed paths with Roman Reigns in WWE

In 2022, the old regime was heavily invested in Austin Theory as an upcoming star and wanted to elevate his status in the Stanford-based promotion. Management booked Theory as the winner of the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match, as well as having a noteworthy US Title reign.

However, they faced a significant challenge as it became difficult for the former US Champion to perform a successful cash-in against Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, at the time. After multiple failed attempts, Theory went another route with the briefcase.

The rising star tried to cash it in on then-United States Champion Seth Rollins when The Visionary issued an open challenge. A-Town Down failed to capture the title and lost the briefcase after interference from Bobby Lashley. Later, Theory captured the title at Survivor Series in a Triple Threat match.

However, Austin Theory and Roman Reigns never crossed paths for the title after Theory's unsuccessful cash-in attempts. Both eventually feuded with different people on the roster.

