3-time WWE Champion thought he would never wrestle again

WWE is on The Road to WrestleMania 41, and superstars across all three brands have their own goals and journeys set. Meanwhile, Sheamus opened up about the time he thought he would never wrestle.

Last year, Sheamus made his long-awaited return to the Stamford-based promotion following a career-threatening injury. However, he received backlash from some fans because he gained a little weight, and it took a while for The Celtic Warrior to find his groove as a performer on Monday Night RAW.

In an interview on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, the former three-time WWE Champion opened up about his journey as a performer in 2024. During the conversation about his favorite match of last year, the Irish star stated he thought he would never wrestle again, but his match with Ivar made him feel confident as a performer when he returned from a hiatus:

"Man, there's been a lot. I think the first match I had with Ivar was when I came back with the extra cushion around my waist; that was a pretty nerve-racking one for me because I didn't even think I was going to be able to wrestle again, and I came back in that one. I was pretty nervous with that, but Ivar is such a great talent. It was easy enough," Sheamus explained. (From 01:03 to 01:27)

Sheamus is one step closer to his ultimate WWE goal

Over the past few years, Sheamus had one goal in WWE, which was to win the Intercontinental Championship. Upon failing to win the title from Gunther, The Celtic Warrior got injured and went on a hiatus for months before returning to Monday Night RAW.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the veteran stated that becoming the Grand Slam Champion in the Stamford-based promotion is his ultimate goal, as he's previously won every major title on multiple occasions:

"Ultimate Grand Slam Champion. It's basically the first one to win everything. It's true King of the Ring as well is in there, Rumble, all the rest of them. Jesus. I was almost one of the longest reigning World Heavyweight Champions too but Big Show messed that up, but I was close," Sheamus said. [H/T - CVV]

Sheamus is set to face Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

