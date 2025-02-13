3-time WWE champion training for an in-ring return

WWE is heading towards its biggest show of the year, WrestleMania, and superstars are gearing up for it in every way possible. Meanwhile, former NXT Women's Champion and two-time Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane was seen training for an in-ring return.

Last year, Damage CTRL's Kairi Sane was in a tag team match against The Judgment Day where she got injured. The Pirate Princess didn't reveal much about the nature of her injury but was seen in a hospital with a cast around her arm. She was immediately off the road and pulled from the weekly product.

It's been two months since her last match on Monday Night RAW, and The Pirate Princess shared a positive update. In a recent Instagram Story, Sane was seen training inside the ring. She was practicing some of her moves in the video, seemingly gearing up for an in-ring return.

Kairi Sane training for an in-ring return [Image credits: Sane's Instagram Story]

Kairi Sane teased reunion with major WWE name

During her first WWE stint, Kairi Sane teamed up with Asuka and formed The Kabuki Warriors. The two became a force to reckon with in the women's division as they captured the Women's Tag Team Championship.

In 2020, Kairi Sane left the Stamford-based promotion and spent time in Japan, where she made history as the first-ever IWGP Women's Champion. Sane returned to the company in 2023 and joined Damage CTRL.

She ultimately re-formed The Kabuki Warriors with Asuka, and the duo captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for the second time. They also entered WrestleMania 40 as champions.

Recently, Asuka and Kairi Sane have been on hiatus due to their respective injuries. Nevertheless, The Pirate Princess teased a reunion with her fellow tag team partner via an Instagram Story.

Asuka has been on a hiatus since May 2024, and Sane hasn't competed for the company since December 2024. It'll be interesting to see when the two stars will return to in-ring competition.

