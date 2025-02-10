Absent WWE star teases major reunion with Asuka ahead of RAW

An absent WWE Superstar teased a potential reunion with Asuka ahead of tonight's edition of RAW. This week's episode of the red brand will air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kairi Sane was supposed to compete in the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament last month but was taken out in a backstage attack by Pure Fusion Collective. Asuka has not been out of action with a knee injury since WWE Backlash 2024. Sane and The Empress of Tomorrow are a popular tag team known as The Kabuki Warriors, and the duo are former Women's Tag Team Champions.

Ahead of tonight's edition of RAW, Sane took to her Instagram story to share a fan's photo of The Kabuki Warriors in action figure form. The veteran may have been hinting at a potential reunion of the tag team, and you can check out Sane's post on Instagram below.

Trending

Sane shared an interesting message on social media ahead of RAW. [Image credit: Screenshot of Kairi Sane's Instagram story]

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

The Kabuki Warriors are both members of the Damage CTRL faction alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Kai suffered a concussion last month but will be returning to action tonight on RAW. She will team up with IYO SKY to battle Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Asuka's situation

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently commented on Asuka sharing worrying messages about feeling unsafe.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long noted that the company could provide Asuka with extra security to make her feel safe. The former champion recently shared that she felt unsafe and complained about people making advances towards her.

"Well, if WWE is gonna work with her, they can provide her with security. I don't think that should stop her from working. If they need her on TV, she should be working. Just provide her with security," Long added. [From 5:00 onwards]

You can check out Long's comments in the video below:

Bayley used to be the leader of Damage CTRL, but the faction betrayed her last year. The Role Model recently used the transfer window to move from SmackDown to RAW after failing to capture the WWE Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton.

Bayley will be squaring off against Lyra Valkyria tonight in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback