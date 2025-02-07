WWE Superstar Asuka makes an urgent appeal amid serious real-life issue

Asuka is one of the most active WWE Superstars on social media. She has now made an important request to her fans amid her absence from the sports entertainment juggernaut.

The Empress of Tomorrow recently revealed that she contacted the police after feeling unsafe lately. The Japanese star further made it clear that she isn't open to romantic proposals from fans and doesn't want interference in her private life.

While WWE and TKO have been taking steps to protect the former Women's Champion, she has raised some concerns once again.

Taking to X (fka Twitter), Asuka stated that there are still people who have romantic feelings for her and have made unwanted advances. The 43-year-old legend added that she wants these kinds of acts to stop immediately.

"There are still people who have romantic feelings for me and are making advances. Please stop immediately," said Asuka.

Check out Asuka's tweet below:

Former WWE star comments on the Asuka situation

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 said that the whole Asuka situation is "horrible," and he hopes the Japanese star is safe and protected. He heaped praise on The Empress of Tomorrow and called her a "nice person."

EC3 also advised people to be respectful of the boundaries Asuka has set in regard to her personal life.

"I mean, it's horrible, and I hope she's safe and protected," EC3 said. "She's such a sweetheart and such a nice person. It's hard to stomach that, but there are people that take things to extreme. One thing, gentlemen, and the ladies that may be watching, it's important about the relationships and setting the boundaries, so she has clearly set her boundaries. I would recommend everybody respect them." [From 2:42 – 3:07]

Asuka hasn't competed in WWE since Backlash 2024, and it remains to be seen if she makes her return ahead of WrestleMania 41 amid her real-life issue.

