Asuka makes statement about romantic proposals following scary incident

Asuka is back in the headlines amid return rumors. The Empress of Tomorrow has always been a fan favorite, and most fans seem respectful of the superstars they love and hate. However, bizarre encounters and other incidents occasionally occur. The Japanese star is now breaking character to issue a shocking warning.

The former Women's Champion has had a few public situations with WWE fans in recent years. In 2023, she was swarmed by autograph hunters, and a controversy broke out on social media due to remarks from a WWE Hall of Famer. That same month, the Japanese legend was also mobbed by fans while leaving the arena, which caused her to bump into a co-worker's car.

Asuka is regularly active on social media, often sharing memes or joking with fans and colleagues. However, the 43-year-old seemingly changed her tune today when making it clear how she feels about proposals or intrusion into her personal life. She also noted that she hasn't felt safe lately and has contacted the police. The Damage CTRL member pinned the statement to the top of her feed.

"I absolutely reject any romantic or personal approaches toward me. There is absolutely no possibility for others to interfere in my private life," she wrote.

The record-setting NXT Women's Champion then shared a follow-up, reiterating her feelings. She declared that romantic feelings for her are pointless.

"Please don't have romantic feelings for me. It's meaningless—100% pointless," she wrote.

The former Kana is currently out with a knee injury. She has not wrestled since Backlash France on May 4, 2024, when she and Kairi Sane lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

Asuka is reportedly set to return to WWE action

Asuka is reportedly returning to the ring for WWE after being away since May 2024. The veteran superstar underwent knee surgery to repair an injury that had been bothering her for months.

According to the reports, The Empress of Tomorrow is currently the subject of WWE creative discussions. Fightful Select adds that plans have been pitched for Asuka's return, including a potential tag team match that was shot down after being suggested. There has been obvious speculation about a potential Royal Rumble return for the veteran, but that has not been confirmed.

The 2020 Money In the Bank winner would be working her fourth Women's Royal Rumble match if she were to return on Saturday. She won the inaugural 30-Woman Rumble in 2018 and worked the bout again in 2023 and 2024.

