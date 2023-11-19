"Rhea Ripley would disagree," "That's a bad take" - Fans blast WWE legend for his controversial tweet on Asuka being swarmed by fans for autographs

The fans were not happy with a WWE legend's comments after a bunch of hustlers hounded Asuka for autographs in a recent incident.

Fans swarming wrestlers in public places for autographs is not anything new. Over the years, several wrestlers have complained about fans cornering them at airports for autographs. In some cases, these 'fans' end up putting the autographed items on eBay.

A video recently surfaced in which WWE Superstar Asuka can be seen surrounded by a bunch of fans wanting autographs from her. The video left Twitterati enraged, and many wrestlers also commented on it, asking fans not to bother them in such a manner. However, the WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray had a different opinion about the incident. He posted a quote by Hulk Hogan, hinting that wrestlers should be glad when a bunch of fans approach them for autographs.

Bully Ray's tweet is now viral on Wrestling Twitter, and there are a lot of fans who do not agree with him. Check out his tweet, as well as some notable fan responses to it below:

“Never worry about fans asking for your autograph. Worry when they dont ask for your autograph.” -Hulk Hogan. Words of wisdom from a Pro Wrestler who has signed more autographs in airports and hotels than anyone in the biz today," Bully Ray shared.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also read: Alexa Bliss breaks silence after disrespectful fan makes her sign 9 autographs

Why did a fan tag Rhea Ripley in their response to a WWE veteran's tweet?

As can be seen above, a fan tagged WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley in their quote response to Bully Ray's tweet. For those unaware, Ripley has been hounded by the fans at airports in the past as well.

Earlier this year, Ripley opened up in detail about a scary incident that saw some fans following her outside an airport.

"It was one fan specifically, he's notorious, he's always at the airport getting our signatures and selling them on eBay — we know his face, we know who he is. He was the main instigator, he followed me out and others followed him too and they all followed me as I'm trying to find my Uber. So I'm trying to tell them no and they're all being persistent and I ended up getting lost, I had no idea where my Uber was, and I ended up down the stairs away from everyone else and I'm just surrounded by these five guys and they're just hassling me," Rhea Ripley said. [H/T USA Insider]

These incidents are a clear indication that resellers and hustlers do not care about a wrestler's well-being. Top WWE names like Rey Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have spoken up against such folks in the past, but that does not seem to have deterred them in the least.

What are your thoughts on Bully Ray's controversial tweet? Sound off in the comments section below!

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.