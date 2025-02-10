Where is WWE RAW tonight? (February 10, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight’s WWE RAW is packed with exciting matches and several appearances from top superstars. It will also continue the build-up to the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Canada.

The February 10, 2025, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The arena, which can accommodate up to 19,891 fans, is home to the NHL’s Nashville Predators and PBR’s Nashville Stampede.

The arena has hosted several WWE shows, including Monday Night RAW, SmackDown, ECW, 205 Live, Main Event, and more. It has also hosted a couple of premium live events, such as the 2002 Judgment Day and the 2014 Night of Champions. The Bridgestone Arena last hosted the October 4, 2024, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Trending

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and Timing

City: Nashville, Tennessee

Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, and 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE RAW episode?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket costs from $43.55 to $1,164.15, while two tickets cost between $43.55 and $413.

What to expect from tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW?

As of this writing, three matches are set to take place on the upcoming Monday show, along with a couple of appearances from former world champions.

The men’s and women’s divisions will feature another round of qualifying matches for the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE. Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul will have a singles match to determine who will get the next spot in the Men's Chamber Match. Interestingly, Rey and Paul had an altercation last week after The Maverick interrupted the tag team match between LWO and The New Day. It will be interesting to see which star joins CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and John Cena inside the chain-linked circular steel structure in Canada.

Additionally, Bayley and inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria will battle to determine who will enter the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. Last week on WWE RAW, Liv Morgan qualified for the match. Later, Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair sealed their spots on Friday Night SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

The women's division will also feature a tag team match tonight. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will team up to battle Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and a returning Dakota Kai.

Last week, Adam Pearce announced that the red brand's latest recruit via the Transfer Window is AJ Styles. The former WWE Champion is set to appear tonight following his return at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Aside from The Phenomenal One, WWE RAW's General Manager announced that former World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk will also be present.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback